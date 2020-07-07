SHAMOKIN DAM — Borough Police Chief Timothy Bremigen is cautioning residents about a phone scam.
A borough resident called police to report that he received a call from an individual asking for Social Security numbers and other private personal information.
Bremigen said scammers may try to elicit similar information via email and cautions no one to release any personal information.
Scammers may disguise their phone number using technology that makes it appear it is legitimately being made from the Social Security office, he said.
Any questions about a call or email requesting personal information should not be replied to before the recipient calls the local Social Security office or 800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778)
More information is available on the Social Security Administration website at l.