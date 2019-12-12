SELINSGROVE — A former LB Water Inc. employee is accused of stealing hundreds of pounds of copper tubing from the High Street company and selling it for profit.
Benjamin T. Ferry, 27, of Selinsgrove, is being held in lieu of $75,000 cash at Snyder County Prison on charges he broke into the 550 S. High St. company on at least two occasions in November, stole copper tubing and sold it for more than $1,500 to Atlas Metals in Liverpool, Selinsgrove borough police said.
Surveillance video at the company led police to Ferry, a former LB Water Inc. employee who was familiar with the gate and security, court records said.
The investigation found a pattern of thefts of copper tubing from LB Water Inc. during a 60-day period. Police said they are waiting for Atlas Metals to provide a full report regarding purchases involving Ferry, court records said.
Ferry is being held on felony burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property charges.
— MARCIA MOORE