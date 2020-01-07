A Snyder County Prison inmate was able to smuggle narcotics into the jail last month through a window using a soda bottle and string.
Michael A. Ettinger Jr., 36, admitted that in a Dec. 9 phone call from the jail with his girlfriend, Tara Y. Long, of Yeagertown, he threatened to harm himself if she did not bring him Subutex, a narcotic pain reliever, county Detective Douglas Bickhart said in court records.
Ettinger borrowed a fingernail clipper from another inmate, Sean D. Price, 29, and used it to remove screws from a window in the area of the jail where he was being held, according to Price's interview with Deputy Warden Adam Wagner.
Long arrived by vehicle at the jail at about 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 9 and walked to the area of the window where Ettinger lowered an empty soda bottle on a string. After she placed the drugs in the bottle and drove off, court records said, Ettinger pulled the bottle back into the jail and distributed several pills to other inmates.
Wagner was informed the next day by another inmate that drugs had been brought into the jail.
The deputy warden was able to find the taped phone call between Ettinger and Long in which the plan was discussed in detail. He also viewed surveillance tape that showed a woman believed to be Long arriving in the parking lot and running to a window near the wing Ettinger was being housed and running back to her vehicle, court records said.
Ettinger, Price and two other inmates, Shaun M. Aurthur, 22, and Justin B. Hummel, 30, tested positive for drugs and are being charged in connection with drug smuggling.
Ettinger was arraigned before District Judge John Reed on felony charges of bringing contraband into the jail, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of $100,000.
Long was arraigned on similar felony charges and was released on unsecured $25,000 bail.
Price, Aurthur and Hummel were each charged with felony use of contraband smuggled into the jail and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.