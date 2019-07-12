Tuesday's fatal crash on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam that killed a 66-year-old Valley man is still under investigation, borough police Chief Timothy Bremigen said Friday.
John Wendt, of Selinsgrove, was killed while stopped at a red light in the southbound lane at Baldwin Boulevard when a tractor-trailer driven by Charles Bussard, 59, of Maryland struck the rear of his vehicle and pushed it into the back of another stopped tractor-trailer driven by Corey Meeks, 52, of Virginia.
Bussard and Meeks were treated for minor injuries.
Bremigen said neither exhibited signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol so he did not send either man to the hospital for a blood sample.
"Both were remorseful," Bremigen said.
State police examined both rigs at the scene and found nothing to indicate how the accident happened.
Bremigen said he will obtain search warrants to have a more thorough examination of Bussard's vehicle and travel logs to determine how fast he was traveling at the time of the crash and how long he had been at the wheel.
The investigation could take two to four weeks, he said.