McCLURE — Several juveniles are suspected of breaking into a vacant business on Specht Street and causing more than $60,000 in damage.
State police at Selinsgrove said an unidentified number of juveniles forced their way into the commercial property at 47 Specht Street owned by Angela Seler, of Beavertown, sometime between 3 p.m. and 4:56 p.m. Nov. 25.
Inside the vacant building, the juveniles sprayed paint on the walls and lit several fires, causing $66,596 in damage, police said.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch confirmed that one suspect has been charged in juvenile court. Due to the state's confidentiality rules for cases involving minors, he could not disclose any more information.
State police said they are continuing to investigate with the aid of Middleburg Police.
— MARCIA MOORE