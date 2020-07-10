SHAMOKIN DAM — Borough police are seeking information about a robbery at a local motel Tuesday morning.
Chief Timothy Bremigen said officers were called between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to a room at Econo Lodge Motel where two individuals said that four dark-skinned men wearing ski masks and dark clothing forced entry into their room and stole an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables.
The four suspects ran from the scene and into a four-door silver-colored sedan driven by a White female with wavy or curly hair and wearing glasses.
Bremigen said the robbery is an isolated incident and there is no public threat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-743-2671 or email tbremigen@shamokindam.net
— MARCIA MOORE