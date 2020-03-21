MIDDLEBURG — A 21-year-old Liverpool man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail on charges he performed sex acts on a 13-year-old girl and encouraged her to share nude photographs and videos.
Tristan B. Sweigart was arraigned on several felony offenses, including sexual abuse of a child, statutory sexual abuse, aggravated assault, unlawful contact with a minor and child pornography after a young Snyder County girl reported the abuse, state police at Selinsgrove said.
The girl said she had direct contact with Sweigert twice in September 2018 when she was 13 and that he knew her age, court records said.
She reported that he offered to get her a cell phone so they could communicate without her parents knowing. On one occasion Sweigart went to her home and sexually abused the girl in her driveway after he asked her to sneak out of the house, court records said.
Sweigart was aggressive and angry when the girl declined to have sexual relations with him; encouraged her to send him nude photographs and video, and sent her nude photographs of himself, court records said.
— MARCIA MOORE