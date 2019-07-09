SHAMOKIN DAM — 49-year-old Sunbury man is accused of physically assaulting his mother when she visited him at a Shamokin Dam hotel to deliver his mail.
Steven P. Young is being held in Snyder County jail in lieu of $25,000 cash after being arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed on charges of felony aggravated assault and strangulation for the June 27 incident, court records filed by Shamokin Dam police officer Jacob Shipman.
Police were called to the hotel by an employee who noticed a distraught Brenda Young was being comforted by another hotel employee, court records said.
Brenda Young told police that when she visited her son and inquired about his health since she heard he hadn't been at work, he flew into a rage and grabbed her by the throat.
She was "in fear" that her son was going to kill her, court records said.
Shipman reported seeing visible red marks on the side of her neck
— MARCIA MOORE