SHAMOKIN DAM — A traffic stop by borough police on Monday ended with the arrest of a Sunbury man found in possession of a loaded handgun with the serial numbers removed.
A vehicle with illegal window tint, operated by Ajani Munsh-Ousa Uhuru, 21, was stopped at about 9 p.m. on Ninth Avenue, Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
During the stop, police found a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver seat. The weapon's serial numbers had been removed, he said.
A portion of the road was closed during the investigation, Bremigen said.
Uhuru was arraigned on felony weapons charges and sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail pending a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 3.
— MARCIA MOORE