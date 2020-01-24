SELINSGROVE— A Selinsgrove man who in 2017 received a 15-month to 3-year prison sentence for a drug offense resulting in death is back in prison after a parole violation.
George I. Botticher, 28, was charged in December by a state Game Commission officer with having a firearm, a felony offense for a convict.
Botticher was linked to the 2016 heroin-related overdose death of John-Michael Arcuri, 31, of Middleburg, and he pleaded guilty a year later to a delivery of heroin.
He is scheduled to appear before District Judge John H. Reed, of Selinsgrove, on Tuesday at a preliminary arraignment for the firearm offense.
— MARCIA MOORE