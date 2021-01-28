SELINSGROVE — A Sunbury man is facing felony drug charges following his arrest in Selinsgrove for selling heroin to a police informant.
Borough police arranged the controlled buy of $180 worth of heroin from Thomas A. Magill Jr. to an informant on Oct. 10, court records said.
The sale was made and resulted in the informant receiving two bundles of heroin, court records said.
Magill was arraigned on two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of delivery of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.
He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed on Feb. 18.