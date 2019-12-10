MIDDLEBURG — A 27-year-old Selinsgrove man is in Snyder County jail on charges he broke into the home of his estranged wife while carrying a concealed weapon.
Brandon M. Grenfell is accused of breaking down the door of the Mount Pleasant Mills home of his estranged wife, Mary Ann Grenfell, following an argument on Sunday, court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.
Mary Ann Grenfell said he grabbed her phone from her as she was trying to call 911 and threw it in another room, court records said.
She was holding her 2-year-old child at the time, she told police.
She noticed he had a pistol tucked into his pants as Grenfell walked through the home. At one point she retrieved her phone and he grabbed it back and twisted her forearm, court records said.
Police said Grenfell is not eligible for a concealed pistol permit due to prior criminal convictions.
He is being held in lieu of $25,000 on felony burglary, criminal trespass and carrying a concealed weapon following pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 18 before District Judge Lori Hackenberg in Middleburg.
— MARCIA MOORE