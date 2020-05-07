MIDDLEBURG — A 39-year-old Liverpool man is charged with robbing a Dollar General employee at gunpoint last November.
State police at Selinsgrove arrested Steven R. Dressler Jr. for the Nov. 12 Port Trevorton store robbery.
Dressler is accused of aiming a handgun at cashier Brittany Barge and demanding she open the cash register. When she refused, Dressler grabbed a frozen pizza and left the store, court records said.
Barge said she recognized the robber’s voice as someone who was acting suspiciously on a visit to the store two days earlier with another man, court records said.
Tanika Vallati later informed store manager Nina Haines that her former boyfriend, Dressler, may have been involved and identified him from a store surveillance tape as the man Barge said sounded like the robber, court records said.
Dressler is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail following an arraignment before District Judge Lori Hackenberg on two counts of felony robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and misdemeanor terroristic threats.
— MARCIA MOORE