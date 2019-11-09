MIDDLEBURG — A 30-year-old man from Guatemala is in Snyder County jail on aggravated assault and terrorist threat charges.
State police at Selinsgrove said Jose Ruiz Alvarado was playing cards and drinking alcohol with several people at a Witmer Road home in Union Township on Nov. 1 when a dispute erupted.
Maria C. Lainec, no address or age provided, tried to break up the fight and was threatened by Alvarado, court records said.
When another man intervened, documents said, Alvarado broke a beer bottle and used it to cut Lainec's left leg and right hip area.
As she departed, Lainec said, he threatened to "cut her into pieces" if she came back into the home.
Other victims were uncooperative with police, court records said. Lainec was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment.
Alvarado, a citizen of Guatemala, was arraigned before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault. He's being held at the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
