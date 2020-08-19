MIDDLEBURG — A Beavertown man is charged with a felony aggravated assault and related offenses after attacking his girlfriend.
Preston W. Delsite, 19, is accused of punching his girlfriend, Heather Wirt, in the head — requiring her to have eight stitches to close the wound — and chasing her with a 12-inch knife and threatening to slit her throat, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Wirt told police she feared for her life and Delsite denied recalling the assault, court records said.
He was arraigned before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, court records said.
— MARCIA MOORE