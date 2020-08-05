MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg man is in jail on child sex abuse charges after a photograph of a partially nude 5-year-old girl was found on his cell phone.
The photograph on the cell phone of Paul L. Bell, 45, was taken in late June and showed the young girl wearing a bathing suit and exposing herself, state police at Selinsgrove said.
The photograph was found after Bell left his phone outside at a friend's house and asked his friend's wife to bring it inside when it began to rain, court records said.
The woman, suspicious of Bell, scrolled through the phone and found the photos. She showed it to the child's father who identified the 5-year-old, court records said.
Police said they searched the phone and found the photograph and a video of the child.
Bell was arraigned on two counts of felony sexual abuse of a child and felony unlawful contact with a minor before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg and sent to the county jail in lieu of $30,000 pending a preliminary hearing.
— MARCIA MOORE