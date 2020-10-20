SELINSGROVE — A 56-year-old borough man accused of surreptitiously photographing a minor in the nude is facing more serious charges of felony sexual abuse of a child.
Charges of invasion of privacy and unlawful contact with a minor were filed against Jeffrey S. Snyder in July by borough police and following a preliminary hearing those charges were transferred to Snyder County Court of Common Pleas.
The 17-year-old girl told authorities she was not aware she was being photographed or video taped, court records said.
According to court records, the case against Snyder was reviewed by the Pennsylvania State Attorney's Office and borough police were instructed to add a second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and third-degree felony sexual abuse of a child against him.
He remains free in lieu of $25,000 unsecured bail pending a Nov. 12 preliminary hearing before District Judge John Reed.
— MARCIA MOORE