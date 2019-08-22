SHAMOKIN DAM — A Northumberland man who was cited driving a vehicle on a suspended license in the borough Tuesday night was stopped twice within a few hours and was found in the possession of marijuana and knives.
Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said Rafael Charriez, 29, was stopped at about 7 p.m. and charged with three traffic violations, including driving under suspension.
About 3 1/2 hours later, Charriez was stopped again on a traffic violation in the borough by police who observed knives in his vehicle and smelled marijuana, police said in a public release.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they found 17 small baggies containing marijuana, a scale and paper listing the names of local residents who "owed" Charriez for drugs.
Charriez was arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana; possession of a small amount of marijuana; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. He was sent to Snyder County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information concerning drug activity to contact the department at 570-743-2671.
Bremigen said the borough police works closely with the State Attorney General and Snyder County District Attorney offices and in some cases, citizens who provide information may remain anonymous.
— MARCIA MOORE