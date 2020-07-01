MIDDLEBURG — A 19-year-old Selinsgrove man is accused of providing marijuana to a 15-year-old girl and having sex with her.
John Paul Stanley III was arrested by state police at Selinsgrove after the alleged victim reported he told her to sneak out of her home on a late evening in mid-June and drove her to Faylor Lake in Spring Township, Snyder County, where they smoked marijuana and had sexual intercourse, court records said.
Stanley knew the girl was 15, she said.
The pair remained in contact via Instagram with Stanley sending messages of a sexual nature, court records said,
He is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and related offenses. A July 7 preliminary hearing is scheduled before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.
— MARCIA MOORE