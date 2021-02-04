SHAMOKIN DAM — A South Carolina man is in a Snyder County jail for vehicle theft after being ejected from a Shamokin Dam hotel Tuesday night.
While investigating the request of Econo Lodge officials for Christopher Littrel, 36, to leave the premises at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Shamokin Dam Police discovered the white Ford Expedition he was driving had been reported stolen from Tioga County, police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
The vehicle was parked in the hotel lot and impounded by police. Littrel was taken into custody and later sent to Snyder County Prison on a warrant for motor vehicle theft of a separate vehicle, a blue 2017 Chevy Silverado stolen within Tioga borough, Bremigen said.
Shamokin Dam police were assisted by Selinsgrove borough police, Middleburg police, state police at Selinsgrove and Mansfield.
— MARCIA MOORE