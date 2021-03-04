SHAMOKIN DAM — Criminal charges are pending against a man who borough police said injected methamphetamine and became a threat to the public.
Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said officers responded to a possible drug overdose call at a North Old Trail residence at 7 p.m. Tuesday and encountered an "agitated" male walking in a neighbor's home.
The caller said the man, who was not identified by police, was "out of control" for most of the day and was seen injecting a substance into his leg.
Police made contact with the man, who remained uncooperative, and after a length of time determined there was a public safety issue as bystanders gathered and the roadway was impassible. The man had to be subdued by a Taser and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Bremigen said.
Police found a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, he said.
An investigation is continuing and charges are expected, Bremigen said. Officers from Selinsgrove, Sunbury and the state police assisted Shamokin Dam police.