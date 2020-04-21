MIDDLEBURG — A 54-year-old Beavertown man is being held in lieu of $250,000 on charges of child pornography after a photograph of a nude 9-year-old girl was found in the possession of an Arizona man.
Richard J. Krouse Jr. admitted taking the photograph of the child in the shower last May possessing about 10 pornographic videos involving other children, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Pennsylvania police were tipped off on April 10 by Arizona law enforcement after the arrest of a Maricopa County resident who was found with several pornographic images of children. One of the images was taken on a cell phone and traced to a residence formerly occupied by Krouse, court records said.
A search warrant was obtained and police discovered in Krouse's possession the phone used to take the photograph of the 9-year-old who, during a police interview, said Krouse took her photo while she was in the shower, court records said.
Krouse is charged with felony child pornography, sexual abuse of children and related offenses.
— MARCIA MOORE