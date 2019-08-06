A 51-year-old Mifflinburg man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail accused of pointing a pistol at another motorist and three juveniles during a road rage incident Monday evening, borough police said.
Jeffrey A. Bottiger was traveling west on Route 45 in Mifflinburg at about 6:20 p.m. when he began to tailgate a vehicle driven by Thomas Grodotske, 44, of Mifflinburg, court records said.
Grodotske told police he "tapped his brakes" to get Bottiger to back off but instead it incited Bottiger and Grodotske to exchange words and angry hand gestures.
Bottiger, driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, allegedly pointed a pistol through the windshield of Grodotske's vehicle which was also occupied by three juveniles before he turned north on Line Street, court records said.
Grodotske's son was able to get a partial plate number and after numerous attempts and with the assistance of dispatchers from the Central Susquehanna Valley Regional 911 Center, Hartleton and Buffalo Valley Regional police, Mifflinburg Officer Michele Foose said she was able to track down Bottiger as the owner of the pickup truck, court records said.
Bottiger was arraigned on four counts each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and one count each of possessing instruments of crime, reckless driving and following too closely.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at Union County jail pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.