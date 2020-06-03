SHAMOKIN DAM — A 43-year-old Selinsgrove man is in jail on charges he pulled a woman into a vehicle and drove off with her body partially hanging out.
Shamokin Dam Police were alerted Tuesday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m. to an assault taking place in a parking lot off Routes 11-15, Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Witnesses said a man later identified as Dustin Albright was driving erratically and chasing a woman before he got out of the vehicle, grabbed the female, pulled her into the driver-side and drove out of the parking lot with part of her body hanging out of the moving vehicle.
Police pulled up the vehicle registration and found the woman at the Old Trail residence where Albright was taken into custody, Bremigen said.
The woman told police that when Albright arrived at the Old Trail home he retrieved a rifle, loaded it and pointed it at her. Police said no shots were fired and they recovered the weapon.
Albright was arraigned on two counts of felony aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, possession of instruments of a crime and harassment. He is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing.