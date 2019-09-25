SELINSGROVE — A 25-year-old Sunbury man was jailed on assault charges for punching and spitting on a girlfriend.
State police at Selinsgrove said Talon J. Tucker was in a vehicle with his girlfriend, Marisa Wolfe, and Samantha Schon when he spit on Wolfe and struck her in the jaw and grabbed Schon by the hair and struck her several times on the top of the head while in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru on Sept. 15.
Tucker left the vehicle and Wolfe said she drove Schon home and went looking for Tucker, court records said.
She told police she found Tucker in the area of the Old Susquehanna Trail and stopped to return his engagement ring to him. Instead of taking the ring, court records said, Tucker struck Wolfe in the mouth, causing a front tooth to become displaced.
Tucker was arraigned on a felony charge of aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault and harassment before District Judge John H. Reed and sent to Snyder County jail in lieu of $15,000 cash pending a preliminary hearing.
— MARCIA MOORE