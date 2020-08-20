SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove man is charged with harassment for sending several lewd and obscene messages to Gov. Tom Wolf.
Robert A. Kirkpatrick, 44, is accused of sending explicitly lewd emails to Wolf's office that included his name, address and phone numbers.
In one of the emails sent on July 21, according to state police at Selinsgrove, Kirkpatrick said, "It is my greatest wish that you be lined up against a wall and shot — murdered — executed. You don't like what I have to say. Send your Gestapo after me then. My info is all here."
Selinsgrove Police Officer Monty Anders visited Kirkpatrick on July 24 and cautioned him against sending more messages to the governor, court records said.
After the visit, Kirkpatrick sent another obscene message to Wolf, court records said.
When state police interviewed him about the additional email on Aug. 4, Kirkpatrick said, "I will harass a dictator until he stops being a dictator."
A misdemeanor charge of harassment has been filed against Kirkpatrick at District Judge John H. Reed's office.