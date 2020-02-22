MIDDLEBURG — A 20-year-old Paxtonville man was arrested Friday on charges he solicited sexually explicit photographs and videos from a 14-year-old girl.
The young girl told state police Trooper Cameron Wolfberg that she had sent numerous nude photos and videos to several men for money and an investigation determined one of the men who corresponded with her was Zachary C. Umstead, according to court records.
Wolfberg obtained a search warrant to examine the girl's two cell phones and found evidence of many exchanges between her and other men, court records said.
In one Snapchat exchange, court records said, Umstead expresses disappointment that they have not met in person and the girl responds that she is 14 and "not ready for sex."
Umstead is not deterred and tells her that he just wanted to have sexual relations one time, court records said.
Several nude photos and videos were sent to him by the girl between November 2019 and January 18. In an interview with police, Umstead admitted he saved them and sent nude photographs of himself to the girl. Umstead, according to court records, also said he suggested meeting for sex.
He is charged with several felony offenses, including solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, child pornography and corruption of minors.
Umstead was released from Snyder County jail after posting $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at a March 3 preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said the investigation is continuing.