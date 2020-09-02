SELINSGROVE — A 21-year-old Northumberland man is in Snyder County Prison on charges he stabbed a co-worker in the neck with a thermometer.
Joseph Poff was working at Long John Silver's Restaurant in Shamokin Dam on Aug. 15 when he plunged the thermometer into Todd Ruhl in front of witnesses, said Shamokin Dam Police Officer Leif Hassenplug.
Ruhl was laying on the kitchen floor with a 3- to 3.5-inch thermometer sticking out of his neck area when police arrived, court records said.
Poff fled after the attack but was identified by Ruhl and witnesses, court records said.
Police intercepted Poff walking along Routes 11-15 and while being taken into custody he asked authorities several times whether he had killed Ruhl, court records said.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 on charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
— MARCIA MOORE