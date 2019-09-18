MIDDLEBURG — A 58-year-old Port Trevorton man is facing felony strangulation and other charges following a physical dispute with his wife.
Charles E. Hulsizer was arrested Sept. 15 at his Chapman Township, Snyder County, home after state police at Selinsgrove received a report of a domestic dispute at 1:13 a.m., court records said.
Hulsizer's wife, Amber J. Hulsizer, said during the argument, her husband put his hand around her throat and choked her, causing her to fall to the ground, court records said. While she was prone, she said, Hulsizer struck her in the back of the head and kicked her in the back two or three times, court records said.
Trooper Trey Geyer said he saw red marks on Amber Hulsizer's neck but when she was asked to provide a written statement about the incident she declined, saying that her husband threatened to "cut her up and place her somewhere she would never be found," court records said.
Charles Hulsizer is charged with felony counts of strangulation and intimidation of a victim; misdemeanor terroristic threats and two counts of simple assault. He is free in lieu of $50,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 26 before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg in Middleburg.
