SHAMOKIN DAM — The Golden Arrow Motel owner is facing charges for allowing tenants to remain in their rooms after the borough deemed the building uninhabitable late last month.
Dusan Bratic, of Mechanicsburg, was notified on Sept. 23 that the Central Keystone Council of Governments, which enforces the borough codes, was closing all 10 rooms at the motel until the roof was replaced and other repairs completed.
Police Officer Jacob Shipman said on Sept. 24, one day after the motel was posted as uninhabitable, he saw lights on in some rooms and stopped to inform the tenants they had to leave.
Motel manager Jessica Derr told Shipman she was assured by Bratic that they were permitted to remain and he even told her to continue to rent rooms despite the posting, court records said.
She said several other people were also still staying at the motel, including one tenant who has lived there since 2016, court records said.
Speaking with Shipman by phone, Bratic argued that his tenants could remain because he had filed an emergency injunction in Snyder County Court and threatened to file a lawsuit if the officer interfered with his tenants, court records said.
The court later denied Bratic's request to stop the closure of the motel and it has been shut down since while the repairs are being done.
Bratic faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing the administration of law, aiding consummation of a crime and public nuisance.