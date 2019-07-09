Pennsylvania State Police and local police agencies are embarking on an aggressive-driving enforcement project designed to reduce injury and death on state roads.
The project began Monday and will last until Aug. 25 with police agencies in more than 215 municipalities conducting targeted enforcement including the city of Sunbury, Coal and Mount Carmel townships, Shamokin Dam in Snyder County and Buffalo Valley Regional police in Union County.
The enforcement wave will focus on red light running; the Steer Clear law which requires motorists to slow down or move over when they encounter an emergency situation, traffic stop or disabled vehicle; tailgating and heavy trucks. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as speeding, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited.
Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 50,707 aggressive-driving related citations, including 30,197 for speeding. Failing to stop for red lights and stop signs resulted in 3,657 citations.
The enforcement also resulted in 68 felony arrests, 142 fugitives apprehended, 200 impaired driving arrests and 1,259 occupant protection citations.
The aggressive driving enforcement is a part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— MARCIA MOORE