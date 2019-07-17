SELINSGROVE — A 27-year-old Shamokin woman is facing felony drug delivery charges for selling heroin and methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
Brittany K. Gregory is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash on charges she supplied the drugs to a confidential informant and an undercover state police officer on two occasions in Shamokin Dam, court records said.
At one transaction, Gregory was accompanied by Michael Scott, who later delivered $140 worth of heroin arranged by Gregory to the informant and officer in Danville on June 17, court records said.
During the last transaction, Scott had a young boy who appeared to be about 10 in his vehicle, police said. The boy handed a cigarette container with the drugs to the undercover officer and accepted the money, which he was observed handing over to Scott, court records said.
— MARCIA MOORE