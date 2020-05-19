MIDDLEBURG — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating the theft of $10,000 from an 88-year-old man.
George Richard reported that two men claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service showed up at his Center Township home at 8 a.m. Saturday in a newer black Chevrolet sedan and told him he owed $26.35, according to police.
Richard briefly left the dining room where the men, believed to be about 50 years of age, remained and when he returned to the room they had left. The following day, Richard discovered that an envelope containing 100 $100 bills was missing and called police, according to a release.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call Trooper Aaron Adams at 570-374-8145.
— MARCIA MOORE