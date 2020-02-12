SELINSGROVE — A 42-year-old Selinsgrove man is jailed on felony aggravated assault and related charges in what borough police said is the near-death of a woman he injected with heroin.
Eric M. Mason injected heroin into the neck of Brooklynn J. Moran, 27, at his home on Dec. 20 and she had to be resuscitated by emergency responders, court records filed by borough patrolman Monty Anders said.
Police found Mason slumped behind the wheel of a parked car and Moran in the passenger seat appeared to be unconscious, court records said.
Mason denied knowing what was wrong with Moran and said the only drug she had used was marijuana, even as police said she was "starting to turn blue from not breathing," court records said.
Emergency medical responders revived Moran with Narcan and took her to Sunbury Community Hospital for further treatment, court records said.
She told EMS workers that she had overdosed on heroin that was administered by Mason, police said.
According to court records, Moran said she was in fear of needles and couldn't inject the drug herself so Mason did it for her. She also said she had been off heroin for 14 months and she asked him not to inject the entire amount in the syringe but that he did anyway.
Mason was arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed on charges of felony aggravated assault and delivery of a controlled substance, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 24.