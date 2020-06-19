SHAMOKIN DAM — Three people were charged with drug offenses and more than 300 packets of heroin were seized following a traffic stop in the borough Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said during the traffic stop at 3 p.m., a warrant for the arrest of Cassandra Fleming, 45, of Shamokin Dam, was found to have been initiated by Selinsgrove police.
While Fleming was in custody, police found 19 packets of heroin in her possession, Bremigen said.
During the subsequent investigation, police obtained a search warrant for a hotel room in the borough and seized more than 300 packets of heroin, drug paraphernalia and weighing scaled, he said.
Lewis Crockett III, 39, and Tonya Renner, 35, both of Sunbury, were each charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and criminal conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Renner is being held in Northumberland County Prison on a bench warrant and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Crockett is in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $75,000 following arraignment before District Judge Lori Hackenberg.
Shamokin Dam police were assisted by Selinsgrove police and state police at Selinsgrove,