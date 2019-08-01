A 49-year-old Monroe Township man was taken into custody on a felony warrant after threatening troopers who had surrounded his Park Road home Tuesday.
Lonnie A. Bailey's mother, Donna Glancy, called police out of concern he was going to hurt himself after he brandished a pistol and placed it under his chin, court records filed by state police at Selinsgrovesaid.
State police responded to serve an active arrest warrant for Bailey accused of felony burglary, surrounding the residence.
Observing the police, Bailey texted Lynanne Stuempfle to tell her they were at his residence and made several threats, including, "Pistol N hand. Bring it," court records said.
Stuempfle called police to inform them of Bailey's threats, police said.
About 40 minutes after police arrived, Bailey exited the residence without any weapons and was taken into custody.
Police said weapons were found inside his garage apartment, including a rifle near the door, a revolver on a couch and a shotgun in a bedroom.
Bailey was arraigned on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats and was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bail pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed.