SELINSGROVE — An 18-year-old Bartonsville woman is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy last month.
Alivia Stoss is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the boy in a vehicle parked in a Middleburg church parking lot and at a Jackson Township residence on Oct. 6, state police at Selinsgrove said.
She was arraigned before District Judge John Reed on charges of felony unlawful contact with a minor, two counts each of felony statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors as well as two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.
Stoss is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $50,0000 cash bail pending a Nov. 23 preliminary hearing.
