SHAMOKIN DAM — A 40-year-old Selinsgrove woman is being held in lieu of $250,000 cash bail after police found $70,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and pills in a motel room.
Monica L. Strocko was arraigned Thursday on charges stemming from a June 23 incident during which Shamokin Dam police were called by Snyder County Probation officers to the motel room where she was staying.
Police found nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, one-half pound of marijuana, other drugs and paraphernalia, packaging material and cash during a search of the room, police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Strocko was taken into custody on a probation violation and was arraigned before District Judge John Reed Thursday on felony possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and related offenses, he said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23.
Police continue the investigation.