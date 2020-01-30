MIDDLEBURG — A 39-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman is facing felony charges for intimidating a juvenile into lying in district court about a crime.
State police at Selinsgrove allege Erin M. Inch intimidated a 17-year-old girl into recanting testimony about a crime committed against the child during a preliminary hearing last April.
In October, the girl told police she lied at the hearing because of Inch's intimidation, court records filed at District Judge Lori Hackenberg's office.
Inch is charged with two counts of intimidation of a victim and endangering the welfare of a child, all felonies.
— MARCIA MOORE
