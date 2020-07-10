MIDDLEBURG — Harrisburg political activist Gene Stilp was confronted by several Trump supporters as he burned a reelection campaign flag in front of the Snyder County courthouse to protest the president.
Stilp has been staging similar protests across the state for years but said he isn't always confronted.
"I'm here to educate," he said as he unfolded a Trump reelection campaign flag and Russian flag to signify their close relationship. "I think it is effective if it makes people think. When are they (Trump supporters) going to realize he is not their friend? He is with Putin."
The remark prompted a retort from Tammie Tucker, of Lewisburg. "And you're with Satan."
She and six others stood in front of the courthouse holding Trump signs and yelled at Stilp as a small group of onlookers, including Police Chief Tony Jordan, watched from across the street.
"Go home. Get a life," bellowed Jodie Hoskins, a Juniata County resident who called Stilp names as he set up a trash can on the grass.
Travis Dunkelberger, of Middleburg, questioned Stilp's intentions.
"Burning a flag will not change anything. It's just getting people agitated," he said. Stilp "should get out in the community and get involved."
After Stilp lit the flag on fire, Jordan gave him a citation for open burning which carries a $100 fine. Stilp notified Jordan and the county commissioners of the event in advance.
Commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig were in their courthouse offices during the afternoon event.
"He's exercising his First Amendment," Ewig said.
"He's free to do it," agreed Steininger.