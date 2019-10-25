Don't be late if you want to catch the demolition of half of the former Sunbury Generation plant.
The implosion of the 70-year-old plant is scheduled for 9 a.m. Those charged with bringing two of the iconic stacks down say it will take 15 seconds — eight seconds for the explosives to go off in a series and another seven for the structure to collapse.
Crews have wrapped 425 pounds of explosives using about 2 1/2 miles of wire throughout the gutted eastern portion of the plant that had contained four steam boilers. The other half of the plant, which includes two more smokestacks, will be demolished in the spring.
Workers have been removing asbestos and equipment and dismantling portions of the building for about one year in preparation for the implosion, said Fritz Beinke, of F.R. Beinke Wrecking Inc. Steel pieces were removed in five-feet pieces and smaller.
Large dust control equipment will be set up around the building to spray a mist immediately following the implosion and water trucks and a cleaning crew will be on standby, Beinke said.
No one will be allowed within 1,200 feet of the building as it is being demolished. Local law enforcement will be in the area to ensure no motor or pedestrian traffic is nearby. Between 8:15 a.m. and at least 10 a.m, no motor vehicle or foot traffic will be permitted on the Old Trail between Park Road and 11th Avenue and no boats will be allowed in the vicinity on the Susquehanna River.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said he plans to watch the demolition from property along the Routes 11-15 Strip across from the plant that began operating in 1949.
"I want to see a live implosion," he said.