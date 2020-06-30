MIDDLEBURG — Convicted rapist Craig L. Poust was sentenced Tuesday in Snyder County Court for two counts of indecent assault.
Poust, who is serving an 18-year to 43-year prison term for a prior rape, drugs and weapons conviction, was handed a sentence Tuesday of two- to four-years for offenses committed in 2014 against two women.
He will be required to register as a sexual offender for life even though he was determined not to be a sexually violent offender.
Poust, 46, and Chanel H. Kantz, 28, were arrested in 2016 after police found a marijuana-growing operation and weapon equipped with a silencer in their Port Trevorton home while investigating complaints that the pair had drugged and sexually assaulted several women.
Following a mistrial, Kantz pleaded no contest in June to two counts of simple assault for sexually assaulting two women. She was sentenced to time served for the 630 days she spent in county jail following her arrest and was immediately paroled.
"From the start of this case, it was clear that Craig Poust was the most culpable in these crimes and he will be in state prison for a very long time," District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.
He commended the "courage" of the victims who came forward to police and helped make Poust and Kantz accountable for their crimes. "Hopefully it prevented other women from being victims," Piecuch said.