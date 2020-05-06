SELINSGROVE — Anell Negron picked up his 4-year-old son's artwork and clothes left at Summit Early Learning Center in March when the coronavirus pandemic shut it down.
Several preschool and Head Start teachers at five locations on Wednesday handed out about 600 packets filled with educational worksheets, art supplies and snacks to 250 families with infants and toddlers who attend SUMMIT educational centers in Snyder, Union and Mifflin counties.
Included in several of the packets was an extra bag filled with items children left when the centers were abruptly closed.
"We didn't know it was their last day," said Cortlyn Nace, a Head Start teacher.
Several childcare centers are scheduled to reopen on June 1 in Snyder and Union counties.
Negron, who also has a 3-year-old daughter, said the art supplies and worksheets will be a welcome diversion as they stay at home.
"I've been getting them things to do," he said.
Seeing so many parents put a smile on PreK Counts teacher Lauren Walter's face.
"I just wanted to reach out and hug them," said Walter, adding, "We didn't get to say goodbye."
Any family that wasn't able to pick up a packet will have them delivered to their home, said Krista Newcomer, a home visitor coordinator.