SUNBURY — United in Recovery, covering the Opioid Coalitions of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties, and Evangelical Community Hospital are hosting two Juuling Presentations for parents, students, and community members to inform about the dangers of Juuling. The presentation will feature a subsequent question-and-answer discussion. The presentations will be at Midd West High School Auditorium on Oct. 22 and Mount Carmel High School auditorium on Oct. 29. Both presentations will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Juuling Presentation will be hosted by Community Health and Wellness professionals at Evan Hospital to address issues surrounding the dangers and reality of Juuling and vaping in high school. Along with the presentation and discussion, United in Recovery will host a ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ exhibit to help parents locate hidden paraphernalia. The Hiding in Plain Sight will be available 30 minutes before and after the presentation.
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way says, “Vaping, and more specifically, juuling has become a prevalent issue in high schools and an important step to addressing this issue is to inform parents and students about its risks.”
The goal of this presentation is to inform parents and students about recognizing the usage and dangers of juuling and vaping. According to the CDC, a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes.
The United Way fights to improve behavioral health and addiction in our area by improving access to education and treatment. We strive to serve as a catalyst, leader, and partner to develop long-term social change in our communities more critical needs.
