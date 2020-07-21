The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is three cents cheaper this week over last week at $2.39 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. One year ago this week, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.94.
The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.50, Lewisburg, $2.29, Mifflinburg, $2.34, Milton, $2.39, Mount Carmel, $2.40, Selinsgrove, $2.44, Shamokin, $2.36, and Sunbury, $2.39.
—THE DAILY ITEM