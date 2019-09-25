Principal: Midd-West senior 'lifts everyone up'

MIDDLEBURG — Seventeen-year-old Makayla Mitchell is making the most of her senior year at Midd-West High School.
The Middleburg teen already has her sights on a career in ultrasound and will attend a three-year program at South Hills College in State College next year, but for now, she's focusing on her final year of public school.
"The first week of senior year was an emotional one because everything is the last," Mitchell said.
To combat any feeling of sadness, the middle child of Melissa and Adam Mitchell said she's decided to slow down, embrace her faith and take it all in "one day at a time. I found myself worrying about the future so now I'm just trying to enjoy it," she said.
Her upbeat attitude has had an impact inside the school, administrators said.
“Makayla is one of the most positive students in our building," said Assistant High School Principal Jeremy Brown. "She comes in with a smile on her face every day and gives her best in all areas. She is a positive role model and makes our school a better place for all students.”
Principal Thor Edmiston said Mitchell "lifts everyone up. Midd-West High School has a focus on school climate this year and Makayla is the type of student who, by virtue of who she is, improves the climate of the building every time she enters.”
She's maintained grades good enough to keep her on the Honor Roll while participating in cross country, basketball, school musicals, choir and weekly meetings of the youth group at Harvest Bible Chapel in Union County.
Mitchell said she is looking forward to working in the medical field where every day is different and she'll be able to interact closely with people.
"I like working one-on-one with people. I love that connection," she said.