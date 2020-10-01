The Congressional Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus formed by U.S. Rep. Fred Keller in August held its first meeting Wednesday to discuss legislative solutions to increasing transparency and cooperation in improving the country's federal prison system.
As caucus chairman, Keller led the discussion addressing structural issues that stem from a lack of government oversight of and accountability from the BOP, with members that include U.S. Reps. Larry Bucshon of Indiana; Mike Bost of Illinois; Elise Stefanik of New York; Andy Kim of New Jersey and Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson and Matt Cartwright, both of Pennsylvania.
“The impacts of COVID-19 have exposed many underlying issues within the BOP, specifically its lack of communication with Congress, inadequate staffing levels and inmate oversight, and its operational organization in response to immediate crises," Keller said.
He also noted that staffing reductions at federal prisons have resulted in a nationwide shortage of correctional officers, as current levels represent only 75% percent of the ‘mission critical’ level of officers the agency testified would be necessary to keep its employees safe.
“It is time Congress works together to bring thoughtful and effective change to this federal agency," Keller said. "This caucus will work to break down the barrier between the BOP and Congress to make sure our correctional officers have the manpower and resources they need to perform their jobs effectively, ensuring that the federal BOP leadership in Washington puts their health and safety first.”
— MARCIA MOORE