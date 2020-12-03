SELINSGROVE — An online civic involvement curriculum for Girl Scouts of Pennsylvania has been created by Susquehanna University professor Karol Weaver and colleagues from the Pennsylvania Historical Association.
“The Celebrating Community badge guide equips Brownie troop leaders to have a discussion with their Brownies about celebrations in and about Pennsylvania,” Weaver said. “Through the use of videos and discussion questions, elementary-aged students are able to learn about their state’s history in an engaging way.”
The course is designed for Brownies in grades 2-3 and their troop leaders and addresses topics of state interest such as the Pennsylvania state flag, song and historical landmarks.
The curriculum includes a discussion on how celebrations such as parades have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and how communities have recognized their essential workers with drive-by parades and parties outside hospitals, grocery stores and other places.