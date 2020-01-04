FBI’s hate crime cases involving religion

Religion-related hate crime case highlights in the last year, as reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigations:

Nov. 4, 2019: A Colorado man was charged with a federal hate crime for plotting to blow up the Temple Emanuel Synagogue in Pueblo, Colorado.

May 23, 2019: A Eugene, Oregon, man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for committing a hate crime targeting St. Mary Catholic Church in Eugene in September 2018 and illegally possessing ammunition.

May 21, 2019: A California man was charged with federal hate crimes, including the obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs and damage to religious property, following attacks on the Chabad of Poway Synagogue and Dur-ul-Arqam Mosque in California.

Jan. 29, 2019: Robert Bowers was charged with 44 federal counts, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death for an attack that occurred on the Sabbath at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in October 2018.

Jan. 29, 2019: A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Ohio charged an Ohio man with three federal charges in connection with his plan to attack a synagogue in the Toledo area.

Jan. 24, 2019: Two Illinois men pleaded guilty to multiple charges in United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, including federal civil rights charges. The defendants attacked the Dar al-Farooq (DAF) Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, and engaged in a violent multi-state crime spree that threatened and intimidated entire communities.

Read full Department of Justice reports on the cases at https://www.justice.gov/hatecrimes/hate-crimes-case-examples#