Attacks on organized religious places of worship are a direct attack on human rights said a professor at Penn State University with expertise in sociological movements.
Human rights have been under attack for a long time, said Boaz Dvir. "Maybe for as long as we've had human rights. And part of why we are paying more attention to these attacks is because of social media, and our participation in the media."
People say social media has all these flaws, it can be toxic, Dvir said. "But it also allows people to participate. More people are outraged by these attacks than supportive of them and that's a good thing."
At the same time, Dvir said, social media does breed some extremism. "And gives extremists some validity, at least in their mind, that they haven't had before."
Before social media, Dvir noted, "who would you talk to if you were an extremist? Now they have a whole community of people like them across the globe. It makes their behavior more valid — in their mind."
Closer to home, the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was a turning point domestically, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth El, Sunbury.
"At that rally," she said, "there was a clear verbalized message of anti-semitism. It made clear that these white nationalist groups were feeling emboldened and empowered."
Mandel believes that since then there has been "tacit permission" given and very little pushback about people who are using hate as a platform to incite violence. That pushback, she believes, has to come from every level, from private citizens, religious groups, communal organizations and it has to come from the government.
But these attacks are not just in churches, synagogues and mosques, said Dvir.
"They can be on the streets, they can be anywhere," he said. "We are seeing a de-valuing of human rights."
These are classic cases of terrorism, Dvir said.
"Terrorism is about a ripple effect," he explained. "It's about achieving a lot more than just the damage that is done during the act of terror. It is about terrorizing everybody else. It's about putting fear in everybody else. That is ultimately what these acts are all about. They are about making people be afraid to go to synagogue or go to church."
This is what happens, Dvir said. "They target specific places and the idea is to spread fear, and it has this ripple effect of paralysis throughout society. Everything is under attack. Now it's synagogues, it's churches, it's movie theaters, it's on the streets.
"Terrorism ultimately is not about anything in particular as it is about attacking free democratic societies, and terrorizing a way of life," Dvir said.
The key is not to yield to it, he said. "Not give them the victory. To continue with our lives. To continue to go to church. To continue doing things in a normal way and not allow these terrorists — for that is what they are — to win."
A way to win
"While we’re looking at the immediate questions of safety for us and for our friends in the Valley," said Rev. Ann Keeler Evans, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, "we need to also be exploring how to build the bonds among faiths as well as with our neighbors of different philosophies.
"I believe there are studies to be done about how our religious traditions have institutionalized anti-semitism. There are also conversations to be had that explain who we are and how we understand the world."
"We miss so much by not knowing people who are different from us," Evans said.
"It’s a rich joy to know other people," she said. "And the more we know, the more we are able to stand up for our neighbors. Families are so different these days. In my family, in three generations, we have people of four races and six religious and philosophical traditions. It makes holidays rich and buffet tables astonishing.
"We need to focus on growing together, and taking responsibility for changing the culture so that casual acts of hate will become unthinkable," Evans said, "because we will commit to making them unacceptable. We don’t need more guns, we need love that promotes healing and community. This is our work. Let’s get started."