SUNBURY — Registration closes April 3 for high school students to enroll in the 2020 Governor’s Civic Engagement Award (GCEA) program.
The GCEA program is a cooperative effort by the Departments of State and Education to promote student-led voter registration efforts and civic engagement among Pennsylvania’s youngest voters. Visit votesPA.com/gcea to sign up and learn more.
To date, more than 136 schools signed up to participate in this year’s GCEA program. In 2019, 23 high schools earned GCEA awards, eight students won individual awards for registering their peers to vote and also serving as poll workers for the November 2018 election, and 3,109 eligible students were registered to vote.
Schools that register to vote 85 percent or more of their eligible students earn a Gold Level Award, while schools that register between 65 percent and 84 percent of their eligible students earn a Silver Level Award. Eligible students are those who are 18 years of age or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special or general election.
Outstanding students 17 years of age or older who engage in efforts to register their fellow students and also serve as poll workers are eligible for individual awards.
